VANCOUVER -- Four more people have died from COVID-19 in British Columbia, health officials announced Thursday, bringing the death toll from the coronavirus in the province to 94.

They also announced 29 new test-positive cases of the virus and several new outbreaks, including one at a long-term care facility in the Interior, two in acute care units at Lower Mainland hospitals, and another one at a poultry processing facility in Coquitlam.

A total of 1,824 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in B.C. Of those, 103 are in hospital and 44 are in intensive care, according to health officials

Watch an American Sign Language translation of the news conference on the provincial government's YouTube page.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.