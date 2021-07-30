Advertisement
243 new cases of COVID-19 in B.C. as surge in Interior continues
Published Friday, July 30, 2021 6:47AM PDT Last Updated Friday, July 30, 2021 2:14PM PDT
B.C.'s COVID-19 vaccine distribution began on Dec. 15, 2020. (Province of BC/Flickr)
Share:
VANCOUVER -- B.C.'s Ministry of Health has announced another 243 cases of COVID-19, most of them in the Interior Health region, where infections have been surging in recent days.
There are currently 1,231 active cases of the coronavirus in the province, and 693 of them are in Interior Health.
There were no new deaths announced in Friday's update.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.