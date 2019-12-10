VANCOUVER -- Commuters travelling through Burnaby Tuesday morning were warned to avoid a long stretch of 10th Avenue after a crash left a 23-year-old woman with life-threatening injuries and led to road closures.

Burnaby RCMP posted on Twitter shortly before 8 a.m. that the road was closed in both directions between McBride Boulevard and 6th Street because of a "serious motor vehicle collision."

"Expect lengthy delays. Avoid the area, if possible reroute to avoid traffic congestion," the post says.

The crash happened at about 4:30 a.m. and by 11:30 a.m., police said they were still on scene investigating.

The 23-year-old woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries. The two people in the other car were taken to hospital and have since been released.

Footage from the scene shows a silver Hyundai that appears to have crashed into the driver's side of a black Volkswagen. The Volkswagen was also pinned against a utility pole.

In another area nearby, a dark minivan appears to have gone off the road and into a bush.

Police are calling for witnesses to submit information or dash cam footage from the area by calling Burnaby Mounties at 604-646-9999. Tips can be sent in anonymously to Crime Stoppers.