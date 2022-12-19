23-year-old man fatally struck by vehicle in Surrey, B.C.

A 23-year-old man who was struck by a vehicle in Surrey, B.C., Sunday night has died in hospital.

Local Mounties responded to reports that a pedestrian had been hit in the 8200 block of 168th just before 9:30 p.m., according to a release by RCMP later than night.

“The driver of the vehicle has remained on scene and is cooperating with police. Investigators will look into determining whether or not speed or alcohol are factors,” Mounties wrote on Dec. 18.

Less than 12 hours after the collision, Surrey RCMP media spokesperson Maria Howe told CTV News that the pedestrian has passed away, and the scene of the tragedy has reopened to traffic.

“Speed and alcohol have been ruled out as factors and the investigation is ongoing at this point,” said Howe.

RCMP say the Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service has been called to assist Mounties with the investigation.

Anyone with information, including dash cam footage in the area of 168th Street, is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 and quote file 2022-191976. Anonymous reports can be made to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-22-TIPS or www.solvecrime.ca