VANCOUVER -- Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced 21 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and one additional death from the virus in British Columbia Saturday.

There have now been 2,428 people who have tested positive for the coronavirus in the province, and 141 people have died.

Currently, there are 355 active cases of the virus in the province, Henry said, adding that 49 people are in hospital and 11 are in intensive care.

Many businesses and schools in B.C. are now preparing to reopen in the coming weeks, as the number of new cases has fallen and the province has seen success in "flattening the curve.” But Dr. Bonnie Henry still cautioned this week that residents should not travel during the Victoria Day long weekend.

This week Henry continued to announce new cases each day and new outbreaks at Abbotsford Regional Hospital and at the Oppenheimer Group, a fruit and vegetable processing plant in Coquitlam.

This is a developing story and will be updated.