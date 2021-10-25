2021 Ownr Entrepreneurship Report Highlights Latest Small Business Trends

VANCOUVER -

Ownr is an RBC Ventures Company that enables Canadian entrepreneurs to start, manage and grow their business.

Ownr is a digital platform that pairs technology with world-class suppport and resources.

The platform can help new businesses register or incorporate in less than 15 minutes.

They can provide tools to assist in account management, ongoing company compliance, government filings, legal agreements and more.

They recently unveiled the results of their 2021 Ownr Entrepreneurship Report.

Although it has been a very challenging period for many Canadian small business owners, the reported highlighted a lot of positive trends.

Shadi McIsaac, CEO and co-founder of Ownr, shared some of the results on CTV News Vancouver at Noon.

One key finding is that entrepreneurs are embracing digital business.

77 per cent of entrepreneurs said they had a presence online and 30 per cent operate exclusively that way.

Through the pandemic many Canadians turned to entrepreneurship.

55 per cent of entrepreneurs surveyed held corporate jobs before launching their own business.

38 per cent of respondents shared that the top reason for choosing to pursue business ownership was to gain more purpose.

Although the report highlighted many positive trends, entrepreneurs still have key concerns.

92 per cent who reported losing customers during COVID-19 are concerned about future lockdowns and the uncertain economy.

43 per cent shared that one of the biggest concerns entrepreneurs have in terms of their business's performance outook is running out of money.

Having the right resources and support is imperative to the success of all small businesses.

Ownr has helped over 45,000 Canadians entrepreneurs launch their businesses and they are ready to help small business owners navigate through these challenging times.