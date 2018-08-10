

CTV Vancouver





Homicide detectives have identified a man who was stabbed to death outside a Surrey, B.C. townhouse complex this week as 20-year-old Leonardo Ngo.

Local RCMP officers responded to reports of a stabbing in the area of 152 Street and 108 Avenue at around 4:30 p.m. on Monday.

First responders found a male victim suffering from stab wounds whom they transported to hospital in stable condition.

In a statement issued Friday, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said Ngo arrived in hospital a short time later where he died.

Investigators believe both victims were involved in the same incident, but the details of what took place remain unclear.

On Wednesday afternoon, IHIT also located a black 2017 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk believed to be connected to Ngo.

The vehicle was found on fire in the 9000 block of Ashgrove Crescent in Burnaby at around 2 a.m.

"In releasing Mr. Ngo’s name, we are hoping that those who knew him will come forward and assist IHIT in determining his activities around the time of his death," Cpl. Frank Jang said in the statement.

IHIT said it is working closely with Surrey Mounties, Integrated Forensic Identification Services and the BC Coroners service to piece together what led to the stabbing.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact detectives at 1-877-551-4448 (IHIT) or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).