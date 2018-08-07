

CTV Vancouver





Police are investigating a double-stabbing the left one man dead and another in hospital Monday afternoon in Surrey.

Surrey RCMP said officers found one man suffering stab wounds in the area of 152 Street and 108 Avenue at around 4:30 p.m. He was taken to hospital in stable condition.

Shortly after, a second man was dropped off at hospital suffering from much more serious injuries.

Police said the second man has since died, and the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been called to assume conduct of the case.

Few details have been confirmed, but Surrey RCMP described the incident as a "targeted attack with no risk to the general public."

It's unclear whether both men were stabbed at the same time in the same location.

Anyone with information on what happened is asked to call the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-4448. People can also give tips anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.