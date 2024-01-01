VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • 2 'youths' stabbed in Burnaby: RCMP

    Burnaby RCMP were called for reports of a group of youths fighting around 1 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2024. Burnaby RCMP were called for reports of a group of youths fighting around 1 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2024.

    Two teens were taken to hospital early New Year's morning with stab wounds after a fight broke out in Burnaby, according to authorities.

    Around 1 a.m., officers were called to Dawson Street and Gilmore Avenue for multiple reports about a "group of youths fighting," the Burnaby RCMP said.

    "There were some reports that the youths had pepper spray and knives," a spokesperson wrote in an email.

    "When police arrived, most of the group had dispersed, but two male youths with stab wounds were located. Both victims were transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries."

    The two injured males are not co-operating with police, the statement added, noting that a baton, a knife and pepper spray were seized at the scene.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Vancouver Island

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News