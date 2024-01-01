2 'youths' stabbed in Burnaby: RCMP

Two teens were taken to hospital early New Year's morning with stab wounds after a fight broke out in Burnaby, according to authorities.

Around 1 a.m., officers were called to Dawson Street and Gilmore Avenue for multiple reports about a "group of youths fighting," the Burnaby RCMP said.

"There were some reports that the youths had pepper spray and knives," a spokesperson wrote in an email.

"When police arrived, most of the group had dispersed, but two male youths with stab wounds were located. Both victims were transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries."

The two injured males are not co-operating with police, the statement added, noting that a baton, a knife and pepper spray were seized at the scene.