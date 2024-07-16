'Youths' shooting strangers with pellet gun in Delta, B.C., police say

Police in Delta are investigating a series of assaults involving young people in a fancy car shooting at pedestrians with a pellet gun.

The Delta Police Department has received four reports of "assault with a weapon" involving "youths" or "young adults" in the Tsawwassen area since Friday, according to a news release.

In each case, the suspects were driving a grey or silver BMW sedan, the DPD said, adding that "there is no known relation between any of the victims."

No one has been seriously injured in the incidents, police said.

"These intentional actions are reckless and dangerous," the DPD statement reads. "The Delta Police Department is investigating these acts as Criminal Code offences."

The news release did not specify the exact locations or times of any of the shootings, but the DPD shared more information about the incidents when asked by CTV News.

The first assault occurred around 5:50 p.m. Friday in a residential area near 11A Avenue and 53A Street, according to police. This one was not reported until the following day.

The second incident occurred around 9:15 p.m. Saturday in the 5000 block of First Avenue, and the third occurred around 11:30 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of English Bluff Road.

"As a result of our news release, we have just received a fourth report," a DPD spokesperson said in an email to CTV News.

While the timing of that incident was not yet known, the reported location was in the parking lot in front of the TD Bank in the 1300 block of 56th Street, police said.

Anyone with information about the suspects or video of any of the incidents is asked to call Delta police at 604-946-4411. Tips can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers.