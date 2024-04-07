VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • 2 teenagers killed in head-on collision near Chetwynd, B.C.

    An RCMP vehicle is pictured in this undated photo. (File image) An RCMP vehicle is pictured in this undated photo. (File image)
    A crash between two pick-up trucks in northern B.C. overnight Sunday killed two teenagers and left one adult with life-threating injuries, police said.

    The head-on collision happened on Highway 97 at the top of Wabi Hill just after midnight, according to the Chetwynd RCMP. It involved a 2001 black Dodge 2500 and a 2011 grey Ford F-350.

    The 19-year-old driver and 15-year-old passenger of the Dodge, both male, were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

    The driver of the Ford, a 21-year-old man, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

    “The highway has since reopened and the investigation is ongoing as the causal factors in the crash are not yet known,” reads a news release issued Sunday afternoon.

    Anyone with information or dash camera video is asked to call the Chetwynd RCMP at 250-788-9221.

