2 stabbed in fight involving about a dozen people near SkyTrain station

Two people were taken to hospital in New Westminster Monday night after a large fight led to them being stabbed.

Local police confirmed to CTV News Vancouver that a fight broke out between about a dozen people at about 10 p.m. near Columbia and 4th streets, which is by the Columbia Street SkyTrain Station.

Police said the groups weren't known to each other and the conflict isn't believed to be gang-related.

The two who were stabbed had non-life-threatening injuries, police said, adding that the average age of the group was about 25.

Some lanes on Columbia Street were temporarily blocked while police investigated the incident.

Earlier this month, charges were laid in a separate stabbing incident on a Metro Vancouver SkyTrain. A 19-year-old was charged with aggravated assault and possession of a weapon for a dangerous person.

Those charges came more than a month after a 67-year-old man was stabbed, apparently over a seat on the SkyTrain in early December.