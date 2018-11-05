

Drivers in Delta, B.C. are being told to expect heavy delays after a pair of seemingly unrelated semi-truck crashes snarled traffic on River Road and Highway 17.

The Delta Police Traffic Unit tweeted about the first incident, which occurred on River Road near 96 Street, shortly before 11:45 a.m. Monday, saying the westbound lanes of River Road were closed.

"Due to the very slipper diesel, environmental cleanup time, and heavy tows required, this will be a long westbound River Road closured," police said in a follow-up post.

About 15 minutes later, police tweeted about a second semi that lost its load at the intersection of Highway 17 and 80 Street, causing traffic to back up on the highway.

Police provided more details at around 1:25 p.m., saying "a very heavy roll of steel" had come off the truck. Crews had to wait for a crane to move the item off the road.

The delays caused by that incident led to yet another accident at Highway 17 and 80 Street.

"U-turns from heavy traffic into opposing highway speed traffic are not recommended as helpful to yourself or others," Delta police said in a tweet, but gave few other details about what took place.

The third collision forced authorities to fully close off access to the Tilbury area from that exit until a crane arrives.

There have been no reports of injuries in any of the three collisions.

It's unclear when any of the accident scenes might be cleared.

