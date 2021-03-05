VANCOUVER -- Two people were injured after a helicopter came crashing down on Bowen Island Friday morning.

Witness video submitted to CTV News shows the helicopter spinning out of control while falling to the ground near Mt. Gardner Road.

B.C. Emergency Health Services said local paramedics and an air ambulance were dispatched to the scene shortly before 10 a.m.

"Our critical care paramedics are currently transporting two patients in serious but stable condition by water taxi," a spokesperson said in an email.

Emergency crews said the two patients' injuries are not life-threatening.

The helicopter had been contracted by BC Hydro to do transmission work on Cypress Mountain. The utility said no BC Hydro employees were on board at the time.

This is a developing story and will be updated.