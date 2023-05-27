2 people face charges for 2022 murder of Abbotsford man: IHIT

A man and a woman have been arrested and charged for last March’s murder of 41-year-old Chad Colivas of Abbotsford, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) said Saturday.

Colivas was shot in the lower level of a family home in the 3500 block of Latimer Street the night of March 21, 2022, and was found with life-threatening injuries. Despite efforts by first responders, he died at the scene.

A neighbour who didn’t want to be identified told CTV News after the incident that he heard three to four gunshots, then saw a man flee the home and jump into a waiting vehicle, which sped off.

More than one year later, IHIT investigators and members of the Abbotsford Police Department arrested 22-year-old Tanner Fox and 30-year-old Laetitia Acera, both of Abbotsford, on Friday.

Fox has been charged with second degree murder, and Acera has been charged with manslaughter, according to IHIT.

The killing is not believed to be associated with B.C.’s ongoing gang conflict.

“This has been a dynamic and complex investigation,” says Sergeant Timothy Pierotti of IHIT in a news release. “As always, IHIT is grateful for its strong partnership with the Abbotsford Police Department and the other integrated teams, and the strong work completed by all investigators, which led to these results.”