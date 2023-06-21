2 people dead in plane crash near Tofino, B.C.

Two CH-149 Cormorant helicopters and a CC-130 Hercules aircraft responded to a plane crash near Tofino, B.C., on June 20, according to the Transportation Safety Board. Two people have been hospitalized. Two CH-149 Cormorant helicopters and a CC-130 Hercules aircraft responded to a plane crash near Tofino, B.C., on June 20, according to the Transportation Safety Board. Two people have been hospitalized.

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener