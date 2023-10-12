Vancouver

    • 2 missing Mission, B.C. 13-year-olds found safe

    The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

    The two 13-year-old girls who were missing in Mission, B.C. have been found safe, Mounties confirmed Thursday afternoon.

    They were reported missing on Wednesday, after not being seen since Tuesday.

    “The RCMP thanks the media and public for their assistance,” Cpl. Harrison Mohr with the Mission detachment wrote.

