2 men wounded in Surrey shooting likely targeted, RCMP say
RCMP in Surrey, B.C., are investigating a suspected targeted shooting Friday evening that left two men seriously injured.
They say officers responded to a shots fired call around 6:45 p.m. in the 12200-block of 80B Avenue in Newton.
Police say in a release that two men suffering from “injuries consistent with gunshot wounds” were found at the scene and later taken to hospital for treatment.
They say they believe the suspect, or suspects, fled in a vehicle, however no description of either was offered.
Officers are expected to be in the area for a while collecting evidence and looking for potential witnesses or surveillance video.
Anyone with information about the case, or who has dash cam footage in the area at the time of the shooting is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 29, 2022.
