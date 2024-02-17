2 injured in train derailment near Revelstoke, B.C.

REVELSTOKE, B.C. -

Two railway crew members were sent to hospital after multiple locomotives derailed and sparked a fire east of Revelstoke, B.C.

Terry Cunha, a spokesman for Canadian Pacific Kansas City railway, says the incident occurred at around 10 p.m. Friday about 13 kilometres east of Revelstoke.

Cunha says four locomotives of a train derailed after making contact with the rear of another train stopped on the tracks.

He says the two crew members were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, and that one person was released.

Cunha says a fire started on one of the four locomotives, and it was extinguished.

He says CPKC crews are at the site working on a cleanup and the derailment is under investigation.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 17, 2024.