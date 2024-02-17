VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • 2 injured in train derailment near Revelstoke, B.C.

    Canadian Pacific Railway trains sit at the main CP Rail trainyard in Toronto, March 21, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette Canadian Pacific Railway trains sit at the main CP Rail trainyard in Toronto, March 21, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
    Share
    REVELSTOKE, B.C. -

    Two railway crew members were sent to hospital after multiple locomotives derailed and sparked a fire east of Revelstoke, B.C.

    Terry Cunha, a spokesman for Canadian Pacific Kansas City railway, says the incident occurred at around 10 p.m. Friday about 13 kilometres east of Revelstoke.

    Cunha says four locomotives of a train derailed after making contact with the rear of another train stopped on the tracks.

    He says the two crew members were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, and that one person was released.

    Cunha says a fire started on one of the four locomotives, and it was extinguished.

    He says CPKC crews are at the site working on a cleanup and the derailment is under investigation.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 17, 2024.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News