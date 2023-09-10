2 injured in East Vancouver shooting

Two people were taken to hospital after a shooting in East Vancouver just after midnight Sunday.

The Vancouver Police Department has confirmed a shooting around East 28th Avenue and Victoria Drive is under investigation.

Two people were transported to hospital and no arrests have been made, a spokesperson for the VPD said in an email Sunday morning, adding that more information will be provided later in the day.

BC Emergency Health Services says two patients were taken to hospital by ambulance, one in critical condition and the other in stable condition.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.