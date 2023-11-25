VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • 2 injured, 1 airlifted after Abbotsford crash, EHS says

    An air ambulance comes in for landing in this CTV News file photo. An air ambulance comes in for landing in this CTV News file photo.

    Two people were taken to hospital – one of them by helicopter – after a crash at an intersection in rural Abbotsford Saturday.

    BC Emergency Health Services told CTV News it was called to the scene on Harris Road near Bates Road just before 10:40 a.m.

    Four ground ambulances and an air ambulance were dispatched, and two patients were taken to hospital. One was airlifted, according to BCEHS.

    CTV News has reached out to Abbotsford police for more information. This story will be updated if a response is received.

