2 in hospital after rooftop parking lot in East Vancouver collapse

Two people have been taken to hospital after a rooftop parking lot collapsed in East Vancouver Thursday afternoon.

The collapse happened just before 1:30 p.m. at a building on Lougheed Highway between Rupert Street and Boundary Road, according to Vancouver Fire Rescue Services.

"A Bobcat was doing some work on the section of the parkade roof that gave way," Asst. Chief Dan Moberg told CTV News. "A section of the rooftop parking lot then collapsed onto an office space below."

In an email to CTV News, B.C. Emergency Health Services said four ambulances were dispatched to the scene and two patients were taken to hospital.

The extent of their injuries is not known at this time. An investigation is ongoing.