

CTV Vancouver





Two men are in hospital after a car crashed into a grocery store in Vancouver's Kitsilano neighbourhood.

A black Mercedes slammed into the No Frills on West 4th Avenue near the Granville Street Bridge just after 4 a.m. Wednesday.

Police say the car's driver lost control while taking the off-ramp and smashed into the front window of the store.

The two men escaped with minor injuries are expected to be OK.

Speed and alcohol are being investigated as factors in the crash.