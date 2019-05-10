

Two grey whales became stranded off the coast south of Vancouver on Friday afternoon.

Few details were immediately available, but the whales could be seen as CTV News Vancouver's Chopper 9 flew over the Tsawwassen coastline at around 4:30 p.m.

The whales seemed to be stuck off Centennial Beach by Boundary Bay. Neither animal seemed to be moving in the video, but Fisheries and Oceans Canada confirmed they were still alive as of 4:45 p.m.

The tide was low at the time, but it appeared the whales' bodies were still partly submerged.

DFO said its Marine Response unit was on site, the Vancouver Aquarium also said it was sending a crew and a Coast Guard helicopter was also on scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.

