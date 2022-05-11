2 firefighters injured after 3-alarm blaze at Penticton Toyota dealership
Penticton fire crews responded to a large blaze at a Toyota dealership early Wednesday morning.
Crews were called at about 4:30 a.m. and when they arrived at the dealership on Skaha Lake Road, they found flames and smoke coming from the back of the building.
The city's fire chief called the blaze "major" on Twitter and asked the public to stay away from the area. It was upgraded to a three-alarm fire, and support crews were called in from Summerland.
Images from the scene showed thick columns of smoke rising from the burning building.
By about 11 a.m., fire crews confirmed with CTV News they were in the "salvage and overhaul" stage of their response.
The fire didn't spread to any other buildings. Two firefighters were hurt, but their injuries were minor.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Live updates from the Conservative leadership debate
Conservative Party of Canada leadership hopefuls are debating face-to-face in English in Edmonton, Alta. This is the first of two official debates organized, and the party has promised a policy-focused event. Follow along for live updates from CTV News reporters.
TREND LINE | Poilievre's 'full frontal assault' on BoC a part of his anti-establishment strategy: Nanos
With rising interest rates and a majority of Canadians worried about a recession, Conservative leadership candidate Pierre Poilievre is tapping into growing unease about the economy. And his recent attack on the Bank of Canada is all part of his strategy, according to pollster Nik Nanos on CTV's Trend Line podcast.
'Completely innocent': Woman killed in crash after road rage shooting in southeast Calgary
Calgary police say road rage led to a shooting between two vehicles Tuesday night that in turn caused a crash, leaving an innocent woman dead.
Flight schedules, out-of-practice travellers contributing to long lines at Canadian airports: minister
Transport Minister Omar Alghabra says Canada's airport security agency is increasing its staffing, but that a lack of workers is not the main culprit for the unacceptable delays passengers are facing this spring.
Dems' bid to secure Roe v. Wade falls to GOP-led filibuster
The U.S. Senate fell far short Wednesday in a rushed effort toward enshrining Roe v. Wade abortion access as federal law, blocked by a Republican filibuster in a blunt display of the nation's partisan divide over the landmark court decision and the limits of legislative action.
Sex assault complainant sobs as court hears emotional call with Jacob Hoggard
An Ottawa woman sobbed on the stand this afternoon as a court heard an emotional phone call between her and Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard that took place days after she alleges he violently raped her.
NEW | Ontario driver warns people about licence plate renewal rule after receiving hefty fine
An Ontario driver who got a $495 ticket is warning people about a rule he says he didn’t know still existed after the province dropped licence plate renewal fees.
Ukraine to hold first war crimes trial of captured Russian
Ukraine's top prosecutor disclosed plans Wednesday for the first war crimes trial of a captured Russian soldier, as fighting raged in the east and south and the Kremlin left open the possibility of annexing a corner of the country it seized early in the invasion.
NATO presence in Baltic states must be more 'robust': Latvian PM
Latvian Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins is calling on NATO allies involved in military deterrence measures in eastern and central Europe to make their presence more robust and permanent.
Vancouver Island
-
Lawsuit accuses Lindsay Buziak's father of defamation over comments on website about her murder
The father of Lindsay Buziak, a Victoria real estate agent whose 2008 murder remains one of the most high-profile unsolved killings in Canada, is being sued for defamation by the mother of the slain woman's boyfriend.
-
First case of avian flu confirmed in Vancouver Island poultry
The first case of the highly infectious H5N1 avian flu on Vancouver Island has been confirmed, according to the B.C. Ministry of Agriculture.
-
Man suffers 'life-altering' injuries in Saanich stabbing
One man remained in hospital Wednesday with what police described as "life-altering" injuries after a stabbing in Saanich, B.C.
Calgary
-
'Completely innocent': Woman killed in crash after road rage shooting in southeast Calgary
Calgary police say road rage led to a shooting between two vehicles Tuesday night that in turn caused a crash, leaving an innocent woman dead.
-
COVID-19 hospitalizations, transmission down in Alberta: Copping
Jason Copping said Alberta's positivity rate was lower compared to recent weeks and that wastewater also trended down almost everywhere, including Calgary.
-
'I’m very disappointed': Brother of Filipino presidential candidate responds to election results
The brother of Filipino vice-president Leni Robredo who currently resides in Calgary is speaking out after his sister lost the country’s federal election in a landslide to the son of a former dictator.
Edmonton
-
Alberta reports 2 probable cases of severe acute hepatitis in children
One child has been discharged and is doing well, while the other remains in hospital, Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said on Wednesday.
-
COVID-19 hospitalizations, transmission down in Alberta: Copping
Jason Copping said Alberta's positivity rate was lower compared to recent weeks and that wastewater also trended down almost everywhere, including Calgary.
-
Oilers defenceman Nurse suspended one game for head-butting Danault
Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse will miss Game 6 of Edmonton's first-round playoff series with Los Angeles after the NHL suspended him one game for head-butting Kings forward Phillip Danault.
Toronto
-
INVESTIGATION
INVESTIGATION | Accused in Kensington Market shooting says it was 'not really' difficult to get a gun, court hears
Video obtained by CTV News Investigates of a 2018 Canada Day shooting in Kensington Market that left a 19-year-old man dead and three bystanders injured shows how it escalated from a conversation to deadly violence in seconds.
-
NEW
NEW | Ontario driver warns people about licence plate renewal rule after receiving hefty fine
An Ontario driver who got a $495 ticket is warning people about a rule he says he didn’t know still existed after the province dropped licence plate renewal fees.
-
Ontario Liberals drop candidate over scientifically baseless views on homosexuality
The Ontario Liberals have dropped a candidate who published a book detailing scientifically baseless views on homosexuality.
Montreal
-
Children hospitalized near Montreal after eating suspected cannabis candy
A Montreal-area mother is warning other parents to talk to their kids after her daughter and two other elementary school students were hospitalized after eating drug-laced candy they found on the floor of their school bus this week.
-
Quebec woman raises alarm after region's only horse vet forced out over language law
Horse owners in a part of western Quebec say the province's language laws are forcing them to lose their only veterinarian at a time when there's already a critical shortage of animal doctors.
-
Quebec restaurant, hotel sectors want feds to loosen foreign worker rules to fix labour shortage
Quebec's hotels and restaurants are dealing with a major labour shortage and they are asking the federal government for help before the high tourist season picks up.
Winnipeg
-
Man charged for 'accidentally' shooting teen: Winnipeg police
Officers with the Winnipeg Police Service responded to two separate violent incidents on Tuesday, including one where a teenage girl was shot “accidentally.”
-
Wednesday morning fire leaves Winnipeg house with severe damage
A home on Winnipeg’s Loudoun Road has been left with severe fire, smoke and water damage following a fire on Wednesday morning.
-
'Full flood mode': Manitoba municipality dealing with closed roads, evacuations amid flooding
The mayor of one Manitoba municipality said the community is in “full flood mode,” as it deals with rising water levels.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon real estate company funnelled U.S. expansion cash to cover losses in Canada, investigation finds
Investors thought they were helping to fund a Saskatoon real-estate firm's ambitious expansion into the U.S — but instead, they were helping to keep a failing company afloat.
-
Prince Albert police ask for public's help in locating missing mom and her two kids
Police in Prince Albert are looking to confirm a family's whereabouts "as soon as possible."
-
Sask. Teachers' Federation president steps down after 7 years
The president of the Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation is moving to a senior administrative position.
Regina
-
Court of Queen's Bench decision sheds new light on child abduction case
A decision from the Court of Queen’s Bench, which only recently became available to the public, outlines new facts on what happened between a missing seven-year-old girl and her father.
-
1,300 bushels of grain stolen from south Sask. property: RCMP
Police are searching for suspects after a theft of more than 1,000 bushels of grain was reported in southwest Saskatchewan.
-
Abandoned buildings top of mind for Regina's bylaw enforcement during funding request
Regina’s unsecured and abandoned buildings were on the top of the docket during Tuesday’s Executive Council meeting.
Atlantic
-
Out-of-control wildfire in Yarmouth County triples in size; air quality alert remains in effect
An out-of-control wildfire in Nova Scotia's Yarmouth County has tripled in size since the Department of Natural Resource's last update Wednesday morning.
-
N.S. police chief felt RCMP 'nudged' not to reveal early warning of killer's danger
A Nova Scotia police chief told an investigator last year that in the aftermath of the 2020 mass shooting, he felt "nudged" by the RCMP not to release a report that had warned the gunman was a threat years before his rampage.
-
Plane carrying Ukrainians set to arrive in Halifax on June 2
Three federal charter flights carrying Ukrainians will arrive in Canada in the coming weeks. One flight will land in Halifax on June 2.
London
-
NEW
NEW | Ontario driver warns people about licence plate renewal rule after receiving hefty fine
An Ontario driver who got a $495 ticket is warning people about a rule he says he didn’t know still existed after the province dropped licence plate renewal fees.
-
Man in custody following weapons investigation in east London
A man is in custody following a weapons investigation in east London, Ont. Wednesday after a citizen reported hearing the sound of gunshots.
-
Flood haunted neighbourhood eyes upgrades to West London Dyke
“It was scary,” Gianna Rigopoulos admitted as she recalled when the Thames River flooded her street. “It was kind of like ocean waves washing up towards our house.” Four years later, upgrades to the section of dyke that protects the neighbourhood are entering the final design stage.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury firefighters have responded to 33 fires so far in May
Fire officials across the region have been busy this month, with crews battling dozens of bush and other fires.
-
Ontario Liberals drop candidate over scientifically baseless views on homosexuality
The Ontario Liberals have dropped a candidate who published a book detailing scientifically baseless views on homosexuality.
-
NEW
NEW | Ontario driver warns people about licence plate renewal rule after receiving hefty fine
An Ontario driver who got a $495 ticket is warning people about a rule he says he didn’t know still existed after the province dropped licence plate renewal fees.
Kitchener
-
Missing Brantford man found dead, homicide investigation underway
Police say a body found in Brant County on May 3 has been identified as Brayden Ferrall and their missing person case has turned into a homicide investigation.
-
Waterloo landmark Sonny's is for sale. Here's the listing price.
A well-known Waterloo restaurant has hit the real estate market.
-
Driving from Waterloo region to Six Nations for cheaper gas: Is it worth it?
Some people are making the drive to Six Nations to fill up on cheaper gas.