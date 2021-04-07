VANCOUVER -- Two drivers died when their vehicles collided on Highway 1, Mounties with the West Kootenay Traffic Services division say.

The crash occurred shortly after 1 p.m. Tuesday on the Trans-Canada Highway, in an area about seven kilometres east of Sicamous.

Police said their investigation suggests a 73-year-old man was heading west when his pickup truck crossed the centre line.

His vehicle collided with an eastbound sedan being driven by a 46-year-old woman, the RCMP said in a news release the next day.

Both the man, from Sicamous, and the woman, from Salmon Arm, were dead when officers arrived at the scene.

It is not yet known what caused the crash, as weather and road conditions are not considered to be factors.

A stretch of the highway was closed for several hours as police investigated and crews removed debris from the scene.

The BC Coroners Service is investigating the causes of death for those involved, neither of whom has been publicly identified. Anyone with information or dash-cam video is asked to contact the RCMP.