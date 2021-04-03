VANCOUVER -- Police say that alcohol may have been a factor in a serious crash involving a semi-truck and a car on Highway 91 in Richmond.

The crash, which sent the driver of a red Hyundai to hospital with serious injuries, happened shortly before 3:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 3.

“A red Hyundai was driving the wrong way in the Westbound lanes of Highway 91 when it collided head-on with a semi-truck,” reads a statement from Cpl. Adriana O’Malley.

A spokesperson for B.C. Emergency Health Services said two ambulances and a supervisor responded to the call, and that just the one person was transported to hospital

Although the driver’s injuries are serious, police say he is now in stable condition.

“Alcohol is suspected as a factor in this collision,” continues O’Malley’s statement.

Photos from the scene of the crash appear to show tire skid marks from the semi. It’s front hood is smashed and has fallen off. Just metres away sits the car, the front half of which is smashed in and destroyed.

Richmond RCMP say they would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the crash, as part of their investigation. Those who have information are asked to call 604-278-1212 or email at Richmond_Tips@rcmp-grc.gc.ca, and quote file number 2021-8804.



Anyone who wants to remain anonymous can contact Crimestoppers by phone at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).