    • 2 dead after semi-trucks crash in B.C. Interior

    Police lights are shown in this file photo. Police lights are shown in this file photo.
    Two people are dead after a semi-truck rolled over and collided with another semi on Highway 1 near Sorrento, B.C., late Monday night.

    The call came in around 11:45 p.m., according to a news release shared by Chase RCMP Tuesday.

    Mounties said a truck travelling east "failed to make a right turn, resulting in it flipping over on its side in the oncoming lane."

    The other semi-truck, which was travelling the opposite direction, was unable to stop in time and struck the rolled-over vehicle, police said.

    "Sadly, both the driver and passenger of the flipped semi-truck passed away at the scene," said Cpl. James Grandy, BC RCMP spokesperson, in the release.

    "The driver of the oncoming truck suffered minor injuries."

    Police said their investigation is ongoing and asked anyone who witnessed the collision or has dash-cam video to call Chase RCMP at 250-679-3221.

    Highway 1 was closed in both directions overnight as a result of the crash. Shortly before 7 a.m., DriveBC posted that it had reopened to single-lane, alternating traffic.

