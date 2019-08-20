

Alyse Kotyk, CTV News Vancouver





Two bodies found near Ashcroft have been confirmed to be Ryan Provencher and Richard Scurr, who were reported missing from Surrey in July.

A major police investigation is now underway.

The bodies were found on Aug. 17 by Lytton RCMP officers in a rural area near Spences Bridge. It's believed there was criminality involved in their death.

"The RCMP is confirming their identities in an effort to advance our investigation into their deaths," Sgt. Steve Rigby of the Southeast District Major Crime Unit said in a news release.

Scurr, 37, and Provencher, 38, were both last seen alive on July 17 near 23 A Avenue and 163 Street in Surrey. Their Jeep was later found unoccupied over 300 kilometres away near Logan Lake, in B.C.'s southern Interior, but nobody was inside.

They had been planning to travel to Spences Bridge.

Even though their disappearance took place the same week that the three homicides linked to suspects Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky were being investigated in northern B.C., RCMP told CTV News at the time that the cases were not connected.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the SED MCU tip-line at 1-877-987-8477 or Crimestoppers to remain anonymous.

This is a developing breaking news story and will continue to be updated