Mounties in Surrey say they now believe foul play may have been a factor in the disappearances of two local men.

According to police, Ryan Provencher and Richard Scurr were planning to travel to Spences Bridge, B.C., when they departed Surrey on July 17.

The pair has not been seen since then, but their vehicle, a white Jeep Cherokee, was found in a wooded area near Logan Lake on July 21.

Last week, investigators said early indications were that the pair did make it to their destination.

In an update on Friday, the RCMP said police had executed a search warrant on a rural property in Spences Bridge that morning.

Police said the property is a business associated with Provencher, but did not reveal what, if anything, officers found.

"Given the length of time Ryan Provencher and Richard Scurr have been missing, officers are also considering that foul play may be a factor in this investigation," the RCMP said.

Investigators said the two men were last seen in the area of 23A Avenue and 163 Street of Surrey.

A search and rescue team, police dogs and a helicopter were dispatched after their vehicle was discovered.

Scurr is described as a white male, 6'4" tall, around 220 pounds, with short brown hair and brown eyes.

Provencher is described as a slim white male, 5'10" tall, around 180 pounds, with short brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on the missing men's whereabouts is asked to contact investigators at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.