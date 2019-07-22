

CTV News Vancouver





Mounties are asking for the public's help finding two men who were last seen in Surrey, but whose car was found unoccupied over 300 kilometres away.

Richard Scurr, 37, and Ryan Provencher, 38, were both last seen on July 17 near 23 A Avenue and 163 Street in Surrey at around 12:30 p.m.

Neither of the men have been seen or heard from since and officers say it's unusual for them to be out of touch for this long.

Mounties say their vehicle, a white Jeep Cherokee, has since been found near Logan Lake, in B.C.'s southern Interior, but nobody was inside.

Scurr is described as a white male, 6'4" tall, around 220 pounds, with short brown hair and brown eyes.

Provencher is described as a slim white male, 5'10" tall, around 180 pounds, with short brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about Scurr or Provencher is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.