2 assaults in 3 days at maximum-security federal prison in B.C.

Officials at B.C.'s only maximum-security federal prison say they have not yet found any indication that two assaults on inmates in a three-day span this week are related, but their investigation is ongoing.

Both assaults at Kent Institution in Agassiz resulted in injuries serious enough to warrant transporting the injured inmates to outside hospitals for care.

Kim MacPherson, assistant warden for management services at the prison, told CTV News she could not disclose whether the injured inmates had returned to the facility as of Thursday.

The first assault occurred on Sunday and the second happened on Tuesday, according to news releases from the Correctional Service of Canada.

In each case, the CSC said the "assailants have been identified" and "appropriate actions have been taken."

Along with the CSC, the Agassiz RCMP is also investigating both incidents.

No staff members or other inmates were injured during the assaults, the CSC said.

"The safety and security of institutions, their staff, and the public remains the highest priority in the operations of the federal correctional system," reads the conclusion of both news releases.

"In order to improve practices aimed at preventing this type of incident, the Correctional Service of Canada will review the circumstances of the incident and take the appropriate measures."