

CTV Vancouver





Two people have been arrested following a violent carjacking in Richmond, B.C. Monday morning that left a woman injured.

Officers were called to the 5000 block of Walton Road at around 7:30 a.m. for reports of a robbery involving a vehicle.

According to investigators, a woman in her 40s was preparing to start the engine of a dark-coloured 2007 Toyota SUV when a suspect approached her.

"The suspect allegedly produced a weapon and used it to smash a window," police said. "The suspect then fled in the vehicle leaving the woman behind."

The woman sustained non-life-threatening injuries, but was shaken by the incident.

Richmond Mounties were unable to locate the vehicle in the area and notified neighbouring police agencies.

Officers in Vancouver found the car near Boundary Road and East Hastings Street shortly before 9 a.m.

"Two individuals were arrested in connection with that vehicle – a 28-year-old male from Delta and a 21-year-old female from Pitt Meadows," police said. "Both have been turned over to Richmond RCMP."

Anyone with information that could advance the investigation is asked to contact Const. K. Chan of the General Investigation Section and quote file number 2019-2465.