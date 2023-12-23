VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • 19-year-old stable after suffering 'life-threatening injuries' in Abbotsford stabbing, police say

    An Abbotsford Police Department cruiser is shown in July 2021. (Jordan Jiang / CTV News Vancouver) An Abbotsford Police Department cruiser is shown in July 2021. (Jordan Jiang / CTV News Vancouver)

    A young man was taken to hospital with "serious and life-threatening injuries" after a stabbing in Abbotsford early Friday morning, according to local police.

    Officers were called to a parking lot in the 3100 block of Clearbrook Road around 2:35 a.m., the Abbotsford Police Department said in a news release.

    When they arrived, they found the 19-year-old suffering "serious and life-threatening injuries consistent with stab wounds."

    "Responders immediately rendered medical aid, and the victim was transported to the hospital and is in stable condition," the news release reads.

    Police said they have made an arrest in connection to the incident, and added that there is no risk to the public. They didn't share any details about the suspect, and online court records associated with the police file indicate charges have not yet been laid.

    The Abbotsford Police Department Major Crime Unit is in the early stages of its investigation, police said, adding that anyone with information about the incident should call them at 604-859-5225. The file number is 23-59480.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Grading Trudeau, Poilievre, Singh on their 2023 political performances

    This year saw some significant movement when it came to political party support in Canada, amid a series of major news-making moments and federal policy challenges. This weekend on CTV's Question Period, the weekly panel of political strategists offered the letter grades for the trio of top federal leaders.

    'Silence is not a solution': LGBTQ2S+ parliamentarians reflect on polarization, protest

    Members of the LGBTQ2S+ community have long faced discrimination and prejudice in Canada and beyond, having to fight for job protection, access to services and basic human rights.Canada legalized same-sex marriage nearly two decades ago and the Canadian Human Rights Act has for years prohibited discrimination based on sexual orientation, gender identity or expression.

    Vancouver Island

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News