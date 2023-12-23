19-year-old stable after suffering 'life-threatening injuries' in Abbotsford stabbing, police say

A young man was taken to hospital with "serious and life-threatening injuries" after a stabbing in Abbotsford early Friday morning, according to local police.

Officers were called to a parking lot in the 3100 block of Clearbrook Road around 2:35 a.m., the Abbotsford Police Department said in a news release.

When they arrived, they found the 19-year-old suffering "serious and life-threatening injuries consistent with stab wounds."

"Responders immediately rendered medical aid, and the victim was transported to the hospital and is in stable condition," the news release reads.

Police said they have made an arrest in connection to the incident, and added that there is no risk to the public. They didn't share any details about the suspect, and online court records associated with the police file indicate charges have not yet been laid.

The Abbotsford Police Department Major Crime Unit is in the early stages of its investigation, police said, adding that anyone with information about the incident should call them at 604-859-5225. The file number is 23-59480.