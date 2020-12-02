VANCOUVER -- Investigators looking into the death of an 18-year-old woman in Burnaby said she was not a resident at the house on Oxford Street where she was found this past Sunday.

The woman was found with life-threatening injuries at the North Burnaby home after RCMP were called just after 12:30 p.m. She was taken to hospital, but did not survive.

A man was initially arrested, and then released pending further investigation. The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said there charges are possible in the case.

The area was very quiet on Wednesday, with no sign of the police presence neighbours had observed over the past few days.

Local residents told CTV officers had the back alley behind the home blocked off for a while. They also said they saw different people coming and going at the house, and one neighbour believed there may have been different tenants.

CTV reached out to a woman with the same name as the listed property owner, who called it a "tragic accident" but did not say more than that.

On Tuesday, Sgt. Frank Jang with IHIT said the people involved knew each other.

“We have spoken with everybody in that home. We have a fairly good idea of what happened, but we’re alive to the fact that there could be somebody out there with information,” he said.

“This was an absolutely tragic case, and our hearts break for the family.”

Anyone who has information is being asked to contact police. Investigators have called this an isolated incident with no risk to the public.

There’s still no word on how the young woman was fatally injured.