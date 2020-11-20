VANCOUVER -- A second-degree murder charge has been approved after a stabbing in Vancouver became deadly last weekend, local police say.

The incident happened at about 9 p.m. Saturday night near the intersection of East 57th Avenue and Prince Edward Street.

A man was arrested minutes later a block from the crime scene after witnesses provided detailed descriptions of what happened.

"Investigators identified a suspect very early in the investigation," said Const. Tania Visintin in a news release Friday.

"Although charges have been approved, homicide detectives are continuing to gather more evidence to present the best package to Crown counsel."

Police say John Huang, 30, has since been charged with second-degree murder. He'll remain in custody until his next court appearance.

The victim, 34-year-old Damien Franklin Leung, was taken to hospital, but he died there from his injuries.

At the time, police said they believed the victim and the suspect knew each other.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Ian Holliday