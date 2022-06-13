19 police officers from 8 B.C. departments under investigation over misconduct allegations

Due to the number of B.C. police departments whose officers are facing misconduct allegations stemming from a recent training course, the claims will be investigated by an out-of-province agency.

The Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner announced the investigation Monday, saying it has been launched to look into the actions of 19 officers from eight departments.

"Due to the number of municipal agencies involved in this matter and the serious nature of the alleged misconduct, the OPCC has employed an infrequently used provision in the Police Act to seek the appointment of one or more Special Provincial Constables to complete this investigation independent of any B.C. police agencies," a news release from the commissioner says, adding the Independent Investigations Unit of Manitoba will be leading the probe.

The allegations stem from a B.C. municipal undercover training course on May 2. Later that month, CTV News learned that the course was shut down abruptly after some officers went to extreme lengths in a course scenario to prove they are not a cop.

Those actions are alleged to include exposing genitalia, defecating on another officer, penetrating an officer using a vegetable and removing feminine hygiene products, multiple sources confirmed to CTV News.

"The actions of some municipal police officers while performing various physical acts and activities in some of the scenarios, caused concern that their actions could be defined as potential misconduct under the Police Act," the OPCC said in its statement Monday.

"The nature of the allegations includes serious and concerning conduct performed in front of course supervisors and other course participants. The scope of this investigation will include municipal police officers who were candidates as well as municipal police officers in supervisory positions."

The eight municipal police departments whose officers are alleged to have been involved are: the Abbotsford Police Department, the Vancouver Police Department, the New Westminster Police Department, the Delta Police Department, the Surrey Police Service, the Saanich Police Department, the Metro Vancouver Transit Police and the Victoria Police Department.

