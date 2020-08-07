VANCOUVER -- More than a dozen campers are waiting for helicopter transportation from Coquitlam Search and Rescue after getting stranded at their site.

The search and rescue team posted to Twitter Friday afternoon saying 17 campers had chartered a float plane to get to Widgeon Lake to camp at a spot that's difficult to walk to.

But because of the weather, the plane was later unable to pick them up.

"Running out of supplies, they made the difficult decision to call for help," the post says.

The search and rescue team says no injuries have been reported and non-urgent transportation is on the way.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.