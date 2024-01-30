15-year-old student left with 'life-altering injuries' after Vancouver crash, police say
A 15-year-old girl suffered "serious and life-altering injuries" when she was struck by a vehicle outside a secondary school on Vancouver's West Side Tuesday, according to police.
The principal of Lord Byng Secondary School confirmed the victim was a student in an email to parents Tuesday afternoon. Damian Wilmann said the collision happened in front of the school.
“The student involved is receiving medical attention and the students who witnessed the accident are being supported,” he wrote.
The principal asked any parents or students with information about the crash to reach out to an administrator, and added school counsellors will be available as needed.
Vancouver police shared few details about the incident as it was unfolding, saying only that they were investigating a "very serious collision" that sent a pedestrian to hospital.
On Wednesday, police shared more information and made a public appeal for witnesses to come forward.
The victim was crossing West 16th Avenue near Wallace Street around 2 p.m. when she was struck by a grey Mercedes, the Vancouver Police Department said in a news release.
"She sustained serious and life-altering injuries, and was rushed to hospital, where she remains undergoing treatment," the statement reads.
Police said the driver remained at the scene.
Images from the scene showed police tape strung across West 16th Avenue. Several evidence markers were placed on the roadway, and various items – including glasses, a shoe and a backpack – could be seen on the ground.
According to BC Emergency Health Services, the call came in just after 1:50 p.m. for "a motor vehicle incident involving a pedestrian" in the area.
Two ambulances, an advanced care unit and a supervisor responded to the scene and took the patient to hospital.
The VPD's Collision Investigation Unit is leading the investigation, police said, adding that anyone who witnessed the crash or has dash cam video should contact the unit at 604-717-3012.
