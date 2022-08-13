140 lightning-caused wildfires detected in B.C. over last 3 days, service says
Lightning has sparked more than 100 new wildfires in British Columbia since Wednesday, as thunderstorms rolled through the provincial Interior.
The BC Wildfire Service says it recorded more than 17,000 lightning strikes across the province from Wednesday to Friday, with more anticipated on Saturday.
Fire information officer Briana Hill told CTV News August is typically the second-most-active month for lightning strikes in the province, after July, so it's not unusual to see many fires started by lightning during the month.
What's "significant," according to Hill, is the duration of the current weather pattern, which has so far brought three straight days of more than 4,000 lightning strikes province-wide.
There were 4,018 strikes on Wednesday, 5,205 on Thursday and 8,607 on Friday, according to BCWS statistics.
Those lightning strikes have led to 140 new wildfire incidents, though more than half – 52 per cent – are now classified as out, being held or under control.
According to the BCWS wildfire dashboard, there were 159 active fires in the province as of 1 p.m. Saturday. That total included 103 blazes that started in the last two days.
Lightning was reported as the cause of 125 of the listed fires, or nearly 80 per cent of the total.
HIGH WINDS IN THE FORECAST
In addition to the possibility of new lightning-sparked fires, crews were also contending with high winds on Saturday.
Gusts up to 50 km/h were in the forecast for parts of the province, bringing with them the potential for increased fire activity and spread, the wildfire service said on Twitter.
Wind can also dry out fuel, making it easier for fires to start, and it can increase the visibility of "holdover fires," the BCWS said.
A holdover fire is a small ignition that may have happened as long as three days ago, but hasn't been spreading or become highly visible, according to Neal McLoughlin, superintendent of predictive services for the BCWS.
"A good example would be where we have a lightning strike that is associated with a thundershower, and maybe some of the rain that's associated doesn't allow that fire to grow and be detected right away," McLoughlin said in a video shared on Twitter Saturday.
The wildfire service asks anyone who sees a possible wildfire to report it by calling 800-662-5555, or simply dialing *5555 from a cellphone.
Fires can also be reported via the BC Wildfire Service mobile app, the service said.
Canadian Blood Services in talks around paid donations of plasma as supply dwindles
Canadian Blood Services says it is in talks with companies that pay donors for plasma as it faces a decrease in collections.
