VANCOUVER -- The B.C. Centre for Disease Control added 14 flights to its list of COVID-19 exposures last week, marking a slight increase in flight exposures compared to the week before.

The centre added five flights to the list on Monday, three on Tuesday, four on Thursday and two on Friday. None were added Sunday, Wednesday or Saturday.

Though they were added to the list last week, the latest flights took off from or landed at B.C. airports between June 11 and 23.

Details of the latest additions follow.

June 11: Air Canada flight 997 from Mexico City to Vancouver (rows 23 to 29)

June 14: WestJet flight 3116 from Victoria to Calgary (rows 12 to 18)

June 15: Air Canada flight 204 from Vancouver to Calgary (rows 21 to 27)

June 15: Air Canada/Jazz flight 8543 from Winnipeg to Vancouver (rows 20 to 26)

June 16: All Nippon Airways flight 116 from Tokyo to Vancouver (rows 33 to 39)

June 17: Lufthansa flight 492 from Frankfurt to Vancouver (rows 21 to 27 and 38 to 44)

June 17: Air Canada flight 1185 from Calgary to Kelowna (rows 12 to 18)

June 17: Philippine Airlines flight 116 from Manila to Vancouver (rows 35 to 41)

June 17: Japan Airlines flight 18 from Tokyo to Vancouver (rows one to three)

June 20: Air Canada flight 8093 from Vancouver to Seattle (rows eight to 14)

June 20: Air Canada flight 8184 from Fort St. John to Vancouver (rows 11 to 17)

June 20: WestJet flight 3109 from Calgary to Nanaimo (rows four to 10)

June 21: Air Canada flight 8090 from Seattle to Vancouver (rows three to nine)

June 23: Aeromexico flight 696 from Mexico City to Vancouver (rows 13 to 19)

Anyone who was on any of the flights listed should self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19, seeking testing and self-isolating if any develop, according to the BCCDC.

Passengers who were seated in the rows listed are considered to be at greater risk due to their proximity to a confirmed case of the coronavirus.

The risk of contracting COVID-19 on an airplane is low, but there have been some examples of it happening.

Last week, the federal government announced that, as of July 5, fully vaccinated Canadians will no longer be required to quarantine for 14 days upon returning to Canada from other countries.

Health officials are still recommending against non-essential travel, however, and the border remains closed until at least July 21.

The relaxed restrictions also do not apply to international visitors to Canada, even if they are fully vaccinated, a policy that has been a source of consternation for some in the tourism industry.

The full list of B.C. flights with COVID-19 cases on board can be found on the BCCDC website.