VANCOUVER -- Health officials have announced 13 more cases of COVID-19 in British Columbia and declared another care home outbreak over.

Friday's update from provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix brings the total number of infections identified in the province since the start of the pandemic to 2,947.

Officials said six previously announced cases have been removed from B.C.'s total, as the people infected have been identified as residents of another province.

The number of active outbreaks in health care settings has dropped to four.

Officials said no one has died from COVID-19 since their last update on Thursday and five more people have recovered from the virus, for a total of 2,608 recoveries so far.

That leaves 162 active cases, including 19 that are serious enough to require hospitalization. Of those, two people are in intensive care.

