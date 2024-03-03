VANCOUVER
    • 121 passengers evacuated after train hits debris on tracks near Agassiz, B.C.

    A train “struck debris” on the tracks near Agassiz, B.C – causing a fuel leak and forcing all of the passengers to disembark, according to VIA Rail.

    The incident happened around 6:15 p.m. Friday on a train that was meant to travel from Vancouver to Toronto.

    “The impact caused damage to the engine and some train cars,” an emailed statement from the company says.

    “None of the 121 passengers or crew members on board were injured in the incident, but the damage caused a fuel leak, and the train was not able to proceed.”

    According to VIA Rail, the scene was secured and all of the passengers were transported by bus to Vancouver, Kamloops or Jasper.

    The incident is being investigated by the Canadian Pacific Kansas City railroad police and the RCMP.

    Canadian Pacific Kansas City railroad, in an email, said an environmental team has been deployed to assess the situation and that “the incident is under investigation.”

    CTV News has contacted the RCMP for more information and his story will be updated when a response is received. 

