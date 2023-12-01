12 arrested in Black Friday retail-theft blitz: Surrey RCMP

A dozen people have have been arrested and nearly a thousand dollars has been recovered after a shoplifting blitz at a Surrey mall on Black Friday, according to Mounties.

The one-day enforcement project co-ordinated by Surrey RCMP and Metro Vancouver Transit Police resulted in 12 arrests and the recovery of more than $800 in stolen goods from Central City Mall and surrounding stores, including Save On Foods, London Drugs, Home Depot and the BC Liquor Store.

"Twenty loss prevention officers participated in the project," Sgt. Nigel Pronger said in a news release Friday. "Surrey RCMP is thankful for the assistance and strong partnership with transit police, who contributed to the success of this enforcement operation."

Mounties said the operation also resulted in the following:

15 charges forwarded to the B.C. Prosecution Service;

One unendorsed warrant executed;

One notice of driving prohibition served;

$200 in counterfeit currency seized;

Drugs packaged for street-level drug trade seized, which included: 20.54 grams of crack cocaine, 27.87 grams of cocaine, 26.34 grams of crystal meth and 10.24 grams of fentanyl.

"Police are continuing with more operations throughout Surrey this holiday season. We can't promise snow for the holidays, but we can promise more thieves will be held accountable for their actions," Pronger added.