$10M Fraser Valley mansion comes with working winery

A mansion listed for just shy of $10 million in B.C.'s Fraser Valley comes with a small vineyard, a working boutique winery, horse stables, and a riding ring.

Described as an "equestrian estate and winery," the property at 5290 Olund Rd. in Abbottsford is listed by Sotheby's for $9,950,000. The 6,000 square foot home was built in 1992 and has five bedrooms, five bathrooms, vaulted ceilings, and views of Mount Baker.

"The interior of the home evokes an Italian winery estate house, with a renaissance-style mural decorating the ceiling of the entryway and classic ornamental columns throughout," the listing says.

The property at 5290 Olund Rd. features a winery and equestrian facilities. (Image Credit: Sotheby's International Realty)

But listing agent Paul Hague says the home is only one part of the package. The property, he says, offers a unique opportunity for a would-be vintner to set up shop roughly an hour outside of Vancouver.

"There's great wines out there, there's beautiful wineries and it's actually quite shocking for people when they happen across them," he says, adding the winery has the capacity to generate additional revenue by hosting events in its tasting room.

The family-owned and operated Seaside Pearl Farmgate Winery produces about 2,000 bottles a year, a combination of Fraser Valley VQA wines from the grapes grown on the propery and Okanagan Valley VQA wines from purchased Okanagan grapes. Hague has sampled the wine and describes it as "spectacular."

Hague, who specializes in winery vineyard real estate, says the family's decision to sell the property and the business is part of a wider trend he is seeing in the niche market.

"There's a lot of people retiring out of the business. B.C. is 25 or 30 years into really big wine production, we've really perfected it. A lot of people, they're just simply retiring," he says.

"You're going to see a lot of wineries change hands in the next few years, a lot will be happening this year."

The listing also describes the nine-acre property as ideal for an "avid equestrian" with a stable that can accommodate 13 horses, nine outdoor pens, a riding ring, and "serene" outdoor trails.

Hague says he's received some inquiries from overseas investors, but none from local buyers.

"It's a big number for a piece of real estate in B.C. right now, especially given the current climate -- but it is a very unique property."

The price is nearly ten times the average for a single-family home in the City of Abbotsford, according to the latest information from BC Assessment. It's roughly five times the price of the average single-family home in Vancouver.

