100 Brazilian firefighters deployed to Prince George fire centre

Firefighters from Brazil sit on a Royal Canadian Air Force Hercules aircraft at Abbotsford International Airport, in Abbotsford, B.C., on Sunday, July 23, 2023, as they prepare for a flight to Prince George where they will be deployed to various areas to assist with the wildfires burning in the province. The 100 firefighters from Brazil will join the approximately 500 international firefighters who are already in the province assisting more than 2,000 provincial personnel battling hundreds of fires. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck Firefighters from Brazil sit on a Royal Canadian Air Force Hercules aircraft at Abbotsford International Airport, in Abbotsford, B.C., on Sunday, July 23, 2023, as they prepare for a flight to Prince George where they will be deployed to various areas to assist with the wildfires burning in the province. The 100 firefighters from Brazil will join the approximately 500 international firefighters who are already in the province assisting more than 2,000 provincial personnel battling hundreds of fires. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

