VANCOUVER -- A young Coquitlam boy who was hit by a vehicle while riding his bike is now recovering at home, local Mounties say.

The 10-year-old was struck on April 30 near Parkway Boulevard and Forestridge Place and was taken to hospital in critical condition. But police say he has "improved significantly" since.

The driver of the black Infiniti has co-operated with police and it doesn't appear that impairment or excessive speed were factors in the collision.

"We're asking all parents to ensure their children wear proper safety gear and know the rules of the road – even in a quiet neighbourhood," Cpl. Michael McLaughlin said in a news release.

"Drivers should remember that quiet roads probably have children nearby."

Anyone with information or security footage from the area at about 6 p.m. on that day is asked to contact police at 604-945-1550.

Mounties say processing vehicle data from the incident could take months and that no arrests have been made or charges laid at this time.