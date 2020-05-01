VANCOUVER -- A 10-year-old boy is in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle in Coquitlam Thursday, local Mounties say.

Surrey RCMP say they were called at about 6 p.m. with reports that a young boy had been hit by a car near Parkway Boulevard and Forestridge Place.

He had been riding his bike, police said. The boy was rushed to hospital and is in critical condition.

Investigators were called to the scene to collect evidence. The driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with police.

Officers say alcohol and drugs are not factors in the collision.