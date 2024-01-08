1 suspect, 1 officer injured after carjacking and police chase in Surrey

A carjacking in Surrey Sunday afternoon resulted in a police chase during which one suspect and one officer were injured, according to authorities.

Mounties received a report of "a theft of vehicle at gunpoint" in the 7500 block of 192 Street just before 3:30 p.m., the Surrey RCMP said in an email. Soon after, an officer from the neighbouring Langley RCMP "located the vehicle while it was mobile" and " a collision occurred between the stolen vehicle and the police car," the statement continued.

After the crash, police say the suspects fled on foot and were arrested after being located with the help of a police dog. One suspect sustained what police described as a "minor bite" from the dog and was taken to hospital along with one officer. No details were provided about the injury to the officer.

The Surrey RCMP says it is likely that more information will be released later on Monday.