1 person killed in helicopter crash on B.C.'s Sunshine Coast
One person has died following a helicopter crash on B.C.'s Sunshine Coast.
The crash was first reported Monday east of Powell River in Killam Bay. Transport Canada told CTV News the helicopter was "conducting heli-logging operations" in Jervis Inlet when it crashed at about 1:30 p.m. Mounties said shortly after the incident that debris could be seen in the water.
In a statement, the Canadian Armed Forces said its Joint Rescue and Coordination Centre dispatched a Cormorant rescue helicopter to the area.
Mounties confirmed the next day that the lone occupant of the helicopter died. The person's body has not yet been recovered.
"RCMP is working with several partners on this investigation to determine what caused this crash including Coast Guard, Transport Canada, WorkSafe BC and the BC Coroner’s Service," said BC RCMP media spokesperson Sgt. Chris Manseau in a news release.
"Transport Canada is working on a recovery for the helicopter, but that may take some time, as the water in the area is believed to be more than 500 feet deep."
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Vancouver Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
LIVE @ 1:30
LIVE @ 1:30 | COVID-19 in B.C.: Top health officials to give live update after hundreds of cases recorded over weekend
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
LIVE | Ex-Facebook employee says products hurt kids, fuel division
A former Facebook data scientist told Congress on Tuesday that the social network giant's products harm children and fuel polarization in the U.S. while its executives refuse to change because they elevate profits over safety.
Quebec coroner feels Joyce Echaquan would be alive if she were a white woman
Calling it an "undeniable" case of systemic racism, the coroner who assessed Joyce Echaquan’s death said on Tuesday that the woman’s death accidental, but avoidable.
U.S. prosecutors recommend former Manitoba reservist Patrik Mathews get 25-year sentence
Prosecutors in the United States who argue a former Canadian Armed Forces reservist intended to start a civil war by killing on a large scale are recommending he be sentenced to 25 years in prison.
Quebec lawyer among eight killed in Italy plane crash
Quebec lawyer Julien Brossard was one of the victims of a plane crash in a suburb of Milan, Italy that killed eight people. A small private plane crashed into a vacant office building on Sunday, en route to the Italian island of Sardinia.
Without masks, 2-metre distancing not enough to prevent spread of COVID-19 indoors: study
A new joint study from researchers in Quebec and the U.S. suggests that without wearing a mask, a two-metre physical distancing guideline indoors is not enough to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
O'Toole confident in his caucus' support, heading into key post-election meeting
Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole says he's confident that he has enough support to stay on as leader, ahead of a key post-election meeting where he’s facing a divided caucus that is set to vote on whether MPs should give themselves the power to potentially oust him.
Young B.C. mom advocates for routine colonoscopies after terminal cancer diagnosis
A 40-year-old woman in Saanich, B.C., who recently had to tell her kids she’s dying, is raising awareness about colon cancer in young people from the hospital room she might never leave.
Why is Netflix's 'Squid Game' exploding in popularity?
Netflix's 'Squid Game' is exploding in popularity due to the show's global themes of inequality; the growing prominence of South Korean pop culture in the West; and the streaming giant's expansion globally, one professor says.
Children born in 2020 'severely threatened' by climate change compared to older generations: study
Younger generations are more severely threatened by climate change as extreme weather events such as heat waves will rise in frequency, intensity and duration, a climate study says.
Vancouver Island
-
NEW
NEW | Mechanical trouble forces BC Ferries to change busy route ahead of holiday weekend
A mechanical issue is forcing BC Ferries to modify the sailing schedule for one of its busiest routes ahead of the upcoming Thanksgiving weekend.
-
Man suffers 'head and facial trauma' in unprovoked assault: Nanaimo RCMP
Police are investigating after a homeless man was sent to hospital for "head and facial trauma" following a seemingly unprovoked assault in Nanaimo on Saturday evening.
-
Woman, 24, killed in crash near Courtenay, B.C.
A 24-year-old woman is dead after the car she was driving collided with a pickup truck Monday evening near Courtenay, B.C.
Calgary
-
Alberta government, health officials to give COVID-19 update Tuesday
Premier Jason Kenney and other officials will give a COVID-19 update at 3:30 p.m.
-
Calgary driver accused of killing pedestrian while allegedly high on drugs
A 38-year-old Calgarian faces charges related to dangerous driving causing death and driving while over the prescribed limit causing death in connection with a fatal crash that left a pedestrian dead in Bridgeland.
-
11 MRU students deregistered for not complying with vaccination policy
Almost a dozen students from Mount Royal University have been deregistered from their classes for refusing to comply with the school's vaccination policy.
Edmonton
-
Alberta government, health officials to give COVID-19 update Tuesday
Premier Jason Kenney and other officials will give a COVID-19 update at 3:30 p.m.
-
Edmonton's police chief's contract extended to 2026
Edmonton's police chief Dale Mcfee has received a contract extension into the summer of 2026.
-
'Changed my life forever': Friends of 3 killed in 2020 crash share loss as sentencing hearing continues
Oscar Benjumea, 26, pleaded guilty in May to three counts of dangerous driving causing death in the July 3, 2020 crash when he plowed his sportscar into a Starbucks along Calgary Trail.
Toronto
-
Two Ontario children were attacked by coyotes and their parents say the city isn't doing enough
Two Ontario parents say they are afraid to let their children go outside after they were viscously attacked by coyotes and believe the city isn't doing enough to protect them.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Toronto high school in lockdown after reports of stabbing, police say
A Toronto school is in lockdown after someone was stabbed Tuesday afternoon, police say.
-
Ontario's top doctor says medical exemptions to COVID-19 vaccine being granted too frequently
Ontario's top public health official says that there needs to be a 'review' of the circumstances in which unvaccinated employees in some workplaces are being granted medical exemptions.
Montreal
-
WATCH LIVE NOW
WATCH LIVE NOW | Quebec coroner feels Joyce Echaquan would be alive if she were a white woman
A coroner who issued a report last week into the death of Joyce Echaquan, that urged Quebec to recognize systemic racism and root it out of institutions, addressed her findings today.
-
Former PQ cabinet minister, mayoral candidate Louise Harel appointed to head up French promotion in Montreal
Projet Montreal leader Valerie Plante will turn to a former mayoral hopeful and Parti Quebecois cabinet minister to steer the city's action plan for the promotion of the French language.
-
Two correctional officers injured at Montreal courthouse after man on trial tried to escape from prisoner's box
The accused managed to smash the plexiglass separating the prisoner’s box from the rest of the court room. He then tried to run towards a door normally used to access an area of the courthouse reserved for judges.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba records 102 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday
Manitoba went into the triple digits again with 102 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday.
-
Woman killed following crash following flight from traffic stop, suspect in custody: Winnipeg police
A woman has died after her car was struck by a driver allegedly fleeing from police during a traffic stop on Monday.
-
NEW
NEW | 17 winners unveiled in latest round of Vax to Win lottery
Getting two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine led to thousands of dollars in cash and scholarship prizes for 17 Manitobans as part of the second round of the province’s Vax to Win lottery.
Saskatoon
-
'Take it to the next level': Saskatoon health official says 'keep it small' for Thanksgiving, minimize contacts
The Saskatoon area has led the province in active COVID-19 cases since Aug. 6.
-
'Very high' air quality risk from wildfire smoke continues in Saskatoon
Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has issued a special air quality statement for the city of Saskatoon.
-
Flu shots available for Sask. residents
Saskatchewan residents can book a flu shot appointment as of Tuesday.
Regina
-
Some Sask. businesses objecting to proof of vaccination requirements
A handful of Saskatchewan business owners have stated they will not enforce the province’s proof of vaccination policy, with some citing an inability to enforce the new rule and others vocalizing a fundamental disagreement with the policy.
-
Sask. public health order changes COVID-19 self-isolation exemptions for elementary students
An update to Saskatchewan’s public health order is limiting self-isolation exemptions for students exposed to COVID-19 outside of the classroom.
-
'Very high' air quality risk from wildfire smoke continues in Saskatoon
Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has issued a special air quality statement for the city of Saskatoon.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia reports 40 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday; active cases increase to 248
Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting 40 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, along with 22 recoveries, as the total number of active infections increases to 248.
-
P.E.I. reports one new COVID-19 case Tuesday; first day of Vax Pass
Prince Edward Island is reporting one new case of COVID-19 on Tuesday.
-
More than a dozen schools close in New Brunswick as COVID-19 cases continue to rise
Another sharp jump in COVID-19 cases in New Brunswick forced more than a dozen schools to close Monday, following reports on the weekend indicating the latest surge in infections was showing no signs of letting up.
London
-
One death, 15 new COVID-19 cases in Middlesex-London
The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting 15 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday and one new death.
-
Rapid testing won't reduce parental stress at shuttered London school
London's Lord Elgin Public School has been closed due to a COVID-19 outbreak and will remain shuttered until next Tuesday.
-
'She was an angel': Fundraiser launched for family of child who fell from London, Ont. balcony
An online fundraiser has been launched for the family of a young girl who died when she fell from a highrise in London, Ont.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury police respond to early morning assault near Long Lake Road
Greater Sudbury Police responded to reports of an assault in progress at 6:15 a.m. Tuesday near Long Lake Road.
-
One person killed in Hwy. 11 crash near Englehart
One person was killed early Tuesday morning in a collision on Highway 11, in the Township of Evanturel, south of Englehart.
-
Two Ontario children were attacked by coyotes and their parents say the city isn't doing enough
Two Ontario parents say they are afraid to let their children go outside after they were viscously attacked by coyotes and believe the city isn't doing enough to protect them.
Kitchener
-
13 new COVID-19 cases in Waterloo Region; active infections drop
Waterloo Region recorded 13 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday as the number of active infections dropped significantly.
-
Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph opts in to province's rapid COVID-19 testing program for schools
Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health will participate in the province's newly announced rapid COVID-19 testing program for students.
-
Rapid COVID-19 surveillance testing program coming to select Ontario schools next week
Ontario's chief medical officer of health says rapid antigen tests will be sent to select schools at the highest risk of closure due to COVID-19 spread, saying a review of data “over the last couple of weeks” changed his mind about their value for unvaccinated asymptomatic students.