1 person killed in helicopter crash on B.C.'s Sunshine Coast

A red pin marks the location of Killam Bay, located on B.C.'s Sunshine Coast, which is about a day of travel north from Vancouver. (Google Maps Image) A red pin marks the location of Killam Bay, located on B.C.'s Sunshine Coast, which is about a day of travel north from Vancouver. (Google Maps Image)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Quebec lawyer among eight killed in Italy plane crash

Quebec lawyer Julien Brossard was one of the victims of a plane crash in a suburb of Milan, Italy that killed eight people. A small private plane crashed into a vacant office building on Sunday, en route to the Italian island of Sardinia.

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener