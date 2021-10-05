1 person killed in helicopter crash on B.C.'s Sunshine Coast

Vancouver -

One person has died following a helicopter crash on B.C.'s Sunshine Coast.

The crash was first reported Monday east of Powell River in Killam Bay. Transport Canada told CTV News the helicopter was "conducting heli-logging operations" in Jervis Inlet when it crashed at about 1:30 p.m. Mounties said shortly after the incident that debris could be seen in the water.

In a statement, the Canadian Armed Forces said its Joint Rescue and Coordination Centre dispatched a Cormorant rescue helicopter to the area.

Mounties confirmed the next day that the lone occupant of the helicopter died. The person's body has not yet been recovered.

"RCMP is working with several partners on this investigation to determine what caused this crash including Coast Guard, Transport Canada, WorkSafe BC and the BC Coroner’s Service," said BC RCMP media spokesperson Sgt. Chris Manseau in a news release.

"Transport Canada is working on a recovery for the helicopter, but that may take some time, as the water in the area is believed to be more than 500 feet deep."

